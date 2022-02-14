The First Teaser for Bridgerton Season 2 Is Hot (Literally)

Dearest reader, did you miss Lady Whistledown? Don't fret, because we have a steamy new teaser for Bridgerton season two.

The Ton is about to be abuzz about a new Bridgerton couple.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Netflix released the first teaser for the highly anticipated new season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama. And, once again, Lady Whistledown (a.k.a Penelope Featherington) is causing a commotion in London's high society.

"Dearest gentle reader," Whistledown, who is voiced by Julie Andrews but played by Nicola Coughlan, says at the start of the sneak peek. "Did you miss me? As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: Honing my skills. No, even better. I've been sharpening my knives—for all of you."

Penelope will have plenty to work with for her Lady Whistledown column, as neighbor Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) appears to have found himself in a love triangle. The footage shows the rakish Viscount courting Bridgerton newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but he also can't seem to keep his eyes off of Edwina's outspoken sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

We have a feeling that Kate is burning for Lord Bridgerton too, as we notice the season two beauty fanning herself to gain composure in the teaser. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that blink-and-you'll-miss-it almost kiss the pair have next to a fireplace.

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? We'll blame our rising temperatures on that shot of Anthony in the bathtub.

Though Anthony will be stepping into the spotlight this season, the teaser makes sure to include season one leading lady Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Sadly, as Netflix announced last AprilRegé-Jean Page's the Duke of Hastings is absent from this latest Bridgerton chapter.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement read at the time. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

With that being said, we invite you to meet the new diamond of the season by watching the teaser above and by scrolling through the first look images below.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Faces

Simone Ashley and Rupert Young are among the newcomers to the cast of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Lover's Dance

Things are heating up between Kate and Anthony in this ballroom scene.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
XOXO, Lady Whistledown

It seems Lady Whistledown has more tea to spill in the forthcoming season. Actress Nicola Coughlan teased what's to come on Instagram, writing, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Opportunities

Fans will see more of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), whose early life is going to be the focus of a spinoff series. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Supportive Siblings

What does the future hold for Daphne? Well, Phoebe Dynevor told The Wrap that Daphne will appear in season two—but now she's just a supporting character, as actor Regé Jean Page moves on to other projects. "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," she teased. "I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Most Eligible Bachelor

Anthony Bridgerton continues to prove why he's such a catch as he fences with grace and elegance.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
The Featheringtons

The Featheringtons stirred up quite the drama in season one but are they turning a new leaf in the new episodes? Judging by the looks in this tense photo, it would seem the answer is no.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Meet the Sharmas

With Kate and Anthony's romance taking centerstage in season two, viewers will get to know the Sharma family.

Netflix
Out on the Ton

In this season two photo, only some of the Bridgertons appear to be happy to be at a ball.

Netflix
The New Diamonds of the Season

The Sharmas are escorted into a ball by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Netflix
The Rake Meets Kate

Kate (Simone Ashley) proves she's not easily won over, even if she does find the Viscount's smile pleasing.

Instagram
A Script Sneak Peek

In June, creator Chris Van Dusen gave a sneak peek of the season two premiere script. And, as is teased in the photo, the first episode will be titled "Capital R Rake."

Netflix
Season One's Love Story

Daphne and Simon's love story will take a back seat in season two, with Regé-Jean Page exiting his starring role. So, we'll just have to enjoy this season one photo of the two of them...for now.

Netflix
What's Next for Penelope?

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton

"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."

Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Season two premieres on March 25.

