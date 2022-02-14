The First Teaser for Bridgerton Season 2 Is Hot (Literally)

The Ton is about to be abuzz about a new Bridgerton couple.
On Monday, Feb. 14, Netflix released the first teaser for the highly anticipated new season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama. And, once again, Lady Whistledown (a.k.a Penelope Featherington) is causing a commotion in London's high society.
"Dearest gentle reader," Whistledown, who is voiced by Julie Andrews but played by Nicola Coughlan, says at the start of the sneak peek. "Did you miss me? As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: Honing my skills. No, even better. I've been sharpening my knives—for all of you."
Penelope will have plenty to work with for her Lady Whistledown column, as neighbor Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) appears to have found himself in a love triangle. The footage shows the rakish Viscount courting Bridgerton newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but he also can't seem to keep his eyes off of Edwina's outspoken sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).
We have a feeling that Kate is burning for Lord Bridgerton too, as we notice the season two beauty fanning herself to gain composure in the teaser. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that blink-and-you'll-miss-it almost kiss the pair have next to a fireplace.
Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? We'll blame our rising temperatures on that shot of Anthony in the bathtub.
Though Anthony will be stepping into the spotlight this season, the teaser makes sure to include season one leading lady Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Sadly, as Netflix announced last April, Regé-Jean Page's the Duke of Hastings is absent from this latest Bridgerton chapter.
"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement read at the time. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."
With that being said, we invite you to meet the new diamond of the season by watching the teaser above and by scrolling through the first look images below.
Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Season two premieres on March 25.