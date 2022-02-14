Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox won't be celebrating Valentine's Day together.

A rep for the Uncut Gems actress confirms to E! News that their romantic relationship has come to an end after a little more than a month of dating. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," her rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together."

Ye, 44, and Julia, 32, first sparked romance rumors over the New Year's Eve holiday after spending time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple outings together.

Days later, on Jan. 6, Julia dished on the duo's chemistry in an essay for Interview magazine. "It was an instant connection," she wrote at the time. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."