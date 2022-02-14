See Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Super Bowl Outing

Watch : BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities

With all due respect to the Rams and the Bengals, some of the most exciting action at the 2022 Super Bowl took place in the stands. (And, no, we're not just talking about Jennifer Lopez dancing along to the halftime show.)

Prince Harry, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 31, were among the stars that gathered to watch the hometown Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13. The royals—both casual in a jeans, a blazer and a baseball cap for Eugenie—appeared to make it a cousins night out as neither of their spouses (Harry is married to Meghan Markle and Eugenie is wed to Jack Brooksbank) nor their children (Harry and Meghan share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana while Eugenie and Jack are parents to 12-month-old son August) were spotted at the stadium.

Harry, who's been living in California since he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, and Eugenie weren't the only famous faces in the crowd. In fact, Mickey Guyton, who sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, ran into Harry at one point during the event.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely," the 38-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "I even curtsied in my track suit."