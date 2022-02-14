See Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Super Bowl Outing

Here’s a play call we can get behind. Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie decided to take in a night of American football at the Super Bowl. See which other stars turned out for the big game.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 14, 2022 4:58 PMTags
SportsSuper BowlRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesPrincess EugenieNBCU
Watch: BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities

With all due respect to the Rams and the Bengals, some of the most exciting action at the 2022 Super Bowl took place in the stands. (And, no, we're not just talking about Jennifer Lopez dancing along to the halftime show.)

Prince Harry, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 31, were among the stars that gathered to watch the hometown Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13. The royals—both casual in a jeans, a blazer and a baseball cap for Eugenie—appeared to make it a cousins night out as neither of their spouses (Harry is married to Meghan Markle and Eugenie is wed to Jack Brooksbank) nor their children (Harry and Meghan share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana while Eugenie and Jack are parents to 12-month-old son August) were spotted at the stadium.

Harry, who's been living in California since he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, and Eugenie weren't the only famous faces in the crowd. In fact, Mickey Guyton, who sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, ran into Harry at one point during the event. 

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely," the 38-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "I even curtsied in my track suit."

 

 

photos
All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

To see more Super Bowl star sightings, scroll on.

NBC
Prince Harry & Princess Eugenie
Instagram
Prince Harry & Mickey Guyton
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Instagram
Charlize Theron
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Instagram
Hannah Ann Sluss
Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Chloe Bridges & Adam Devine
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jimmy Tatro & Zoey Deutch
Instagram
Jennifer Hudson & Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ty Dolla Sign & The Weeknd
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines & Ellen DeGeneres
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dayne "The Rock" Johnson
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Instagram
Lindsey Vonn & Usain Bolt
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Chris Tucker
Instagram
Alex Rodriguez
Instagram
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco
Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Instagram
Ciara & Vanessa Bryant
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kanye "Ye" West, Tyga & YG
Instagram
Brie Bella
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Drake
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sebastian Maniscalco & Lana Gomez
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

Trending Stories

1

Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby Hours After Super Bowl Win

2

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

4

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

5

Julia Fox Slams Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West

Latest News

See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

See Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Super Bowl Outing

Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby Hours After Super Bowl Win

Bethenny Frankel Has a Message for Haters "Telling Me That I've Aged"

Julia Fox Slams Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West

See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples