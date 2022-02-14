Rams' Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby After Wife Went into Labor at the Super Bowl

L.A. Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson scored a W on and off the field on Super Bowl Sunday. After all, while he was playing, his wife Samaria was going into labor.

Now this is a touchdown.
 
Instead of celebrating his first Super Bowl win with his teammates, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson sprinted out of SoFi Stadium and straight to a nearby hospital to be by his wife Samaria's side as she gave birth to a baby boy.
 
Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable photo of himself holding the newborn—they've yet to pick out a name—with the caption, "X2!!!!!"
 
It wasn't exactly how the high school sweethearts (already parents to daughter Bella, 5) thought the day would go. At 40 weeks pregnant, Samaria told The Athletic she was "definitely feeling the pressure and the pain" ahead of the game. "Nerves for Van, nerves for our family—but it's okay." Though determined to be there to watch him play in person, she ultimately went into labor during the game and was rushed out of the arena on a stretcher.

According to The Athletic, she told the Rams staff not to let Van know her water broke in the hopes of keeping him focused on the game. "He is going to keep playing," she said. "I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him."

Now, he has several moments and memories to cherish for a lifetime. "It was a great day," Van said on Instagram Live after Samaria gave birth. "I got three prizes today—my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

