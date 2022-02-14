Julia Fox Slams "Trash" Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Big girls—like Julia Fox—don't cry.



Amid speculation that she and Kanye "Ye" West split following a few whirlwind weeks of dating, the Uncut Gems star took to Instagram to slam a Daily Mail headline that described her as being emotional while at an airport.



In a since-deleted Feb. 14 Instagram Story, Julia shared a screenshot of the article, which included photos of her and Ye, writing, "Y'all are straight trash, I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!"



"If anything, I've been laughing more than before and if I look like s--t, it's cuz I got out at Terminal 1 and ran on foot to Terminal 7," the actress, who has a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship, added. "Cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter, which is my son and my dad."

To follow that up, in a separate since-deleted Story, she took once again took aim at the article, which mentioned how she deleted all Instagram photos of the rapper and "liked" a post shared by Kim Kardashian.