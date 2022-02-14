See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

Watch : Valentine's Day Gifts That Speak Your Partner's Love Language!

Sure, some stars prefer to keep their romances under wraps, but more than a few of our fave star couples are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, for example, couldn't help but gush over each other on Feb. 14, considering it marks their 24th Valentine's Day together. Alongside a throwback pic of the couple, the Spice Girls alum wrote on Instagram, "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later." In fact, the day was an extra special one for the stars as it was when they found out Victoria was pregnant with their first child, Brooklyn Beckham, 22.

Over on David's Instagram, the former soccer star paid tribute to his wife and 10-year-old daughter Harper Beckham. "Happy valentines to my girls 2 beautiful & strong women," David, who also shares kids Romeo Beckham, 19, and Cruz Beckham, 16, with Victoria, captioned his post. "BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine love you @victoriabeckham."