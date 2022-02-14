See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's date night to Travis Barker's grandiose surprise for Kourtney Kardashian, see how celeb couples are celebrating Valentine's Day this year.

Sure, some stars prefer to keep their romances under wraps, but more than a few of our fave star couples are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, for example, couldn't help but gush over each other on Feb. 14, considering it marks their 24th Valentine's Day together. Alongside a throwback pic of the couple, the Spice Girls alum wrote on Instagram, "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later." In fact, the day was an extra special one for the stars as it was when they found out Victoria was pregnant with their first child, Brooklyn Beckham, 22.

Over on David's Instagram, the former soccer star paid tribute to his wife and 10-year-old daughter Harper Beckham. "Happy valentines to my girls 2 beautiful & strong women," David, who also shares kids Romeo Beckham, 19, and Cruz Beckham, 16, with Victoria, captioned his post. "BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine love you @victoriabeckham."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Pre-Valentine's Day Date

And if that wasn't enough cuteness for you, scroll on for more Valentine's Day tributes from celebrity couples!

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

The couple kicked off Valentine's Day celebrations early by stepping out for dinner in Brooklyn—the comic's new stomping grounds—on Feb. 12.

Vanessa Bryant

In a post dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine."

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," the Spice Girls alum captioned a throwback pic with the soccer star. "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Though they confirmed their split in September, the singer and the supermodel appeared to be, uh, feeling the effects of Cupid's arrow during at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset.

Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos

"Happy Valentine's day to this stallion that makes my heart skip a beat today and every day," the Sex/Life actress wrote to her co-star and IRL boyfriend. "Oh I love you @adam_demos."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Just two crazy kids in love. The Blink-182 drummer surprised his fiancée with an early Valentine's Day gift: Statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

"Just a couple of #valentines," the actor wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Then, now and forever. #love."

John Hersey & Katie Thurston

Skipping the red roses, hot tubs and helicopter rides, the onetime Bachelorette lead penned a sonnet to her new guy. "My heart danced in a way that was new," she wrote on Instagram. "A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."

