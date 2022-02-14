They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Watch : Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year"

Prepare for the ultimate walk down memory lane.

While love couldn't keep them together, at least we will always have photographic evidence of celebrities who dated years ago or were able to shield their romance from the public. Like this past January, when E! News learned Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle, have been secretly dating for over a year.

Hader and Kendrick's relationship isn't the first celeb pairing to make people stop and say "Aca-scuse me." Joshua Jackson and Rosario Dawson, Meagan Good and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hiddleston and Kat Dennings are just some of the surprising couplings to happen in Hollywood over the years. It's basically like your high school experience, with much prettier people.