See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

Three under-eye surgeries took David from baggy to Botched.
As the new patient tells Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow in this sneak peek of the Feb. 15 episode, the beginning of his plastic surgery woes can be traced back to a conversation he had while his wife was getting her own work done.
"Watching her, I'm like, 'What if I was gonna get something?'" David recalls asking his wife's doctor. "She's like, 'Well, the only thing on you that's a giveaway at all age-wise is your eyes.'"
Soon, he underwent a lower blepharoplasty, which is "a removal of lower eyelid bags or removal of skin," according to Dr. Nassif.
"This is an area that you have to be very careful because it's the thinnest skin on the entire body," Dr. Nassif adds. "I don't like removing any skin from the lower eyelid because it can result in disfiguration, and to fix this is extremely difficult."
David's first procedure seemed to initially produce what he called "good results," but he later noticed that his right eye was much worse off than his left, leading to a second surgery he thought would repair his look.
Then, about six months later, "I did another one," David admits. "And at that point did a skin graft."
"It took, but it just made this worse," he adds. "I didn't have any of the scarring that's under here—that's all from her attempting to repair. That's where we got to the point where I was like, 'That's it. You're not touching me anymore.'"
David doesn't have any visual problems—a revelation that had Dr. Nassif telling him, "God, you are lucky"—but fixing the disfiguration won't be easy.
