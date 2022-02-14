See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

Watch : 3 Eye Surgeries Left Man Horribly Disfigured

Three under-eye surgeries took David from baggy to Botched.

As the new patient tells Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow in this sneak peek of the Feb. 15 episode, the beginning of his plastic surgery woes can be traced back to a conversation he had while his wife was getting her own work done.

"Watching her, I'm like, 'What if I was gonna get something?'" David recalls asking his wife's doctor. "She's like, 'Well, the only thing on you that's a giveaway at all age-wise is your eyes.'"

Soon, he underwent a lower blepharoplasty, which is "a removal of lower eyelid bags or removal of skin," according to Dr. Nassif.

"This is an area that you have to be very careful because it's the thinnest skin on the entire body," Dr. Nassif adds. "I don't like removing any skin from the lower eyelid because it can result in disfiguration, and to fix this is extremely difficult."