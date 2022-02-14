10 Must-Shop Panties From Aerie's 10 Undies For $38 Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Yes, you can actually get ten pairs of panties for $38 from Aerie. Deals like this don't come around very often, so when they do, you need to take advantage of the discounts. If you're a Real Rewards member (which is free), you can shop this deal. Otherwise, you can get six pairs for $30, which is also a great deal, but why not go for the $3.80 per pair option?
There are so many great colors and styles to choose from at Aerie with thongs, boyfriefs, bikinis, cheekies, boyshorts, high cut, and high waisted styles to choose from. If having too many options overwhelms you, we narrowed things down a bit with our ten must-shop undies from Aerie.
Aerie Tinsel Lace Thong Underwear
The Tinsel Lace Thong is soft, stretchy, and ultra-glamorous with the exaggerated lace waistband. These thongs come in four colors.
Aerie No Show Cotton Cheeky Underwear
This is the perfect merger of fun and practical. It's practical because it's no-show underwear, which you can wear under fitted clothing, like your favorite leggings without any panty lines. And, what's more fun than tie dye?
Aerie Picnic Lace High Cut Bikini Underwear
How adorable are these Picnic Lace bikini-cut panties? There's even a matching lace bralette. These undies also come in black and navy.
Aerie Cotton Logo Boybrief Underwear
This is Aerie's number one-selling fit because this style is so cozy and comfortable. The boybriefs come in ten colors and patterns.
Aerie Shine Sunflower Lace Boybrief Underwear
Floral for spring? It's not a groundbreaking concept, but a classic for a reason. The Sunflower Lace Boyfriefs are super soft, comfortable, and fun. These also come in 5 other colors/patterns.
Aerie Seamless Jacquard Thong Underwear
You are gonna want this thong in every color (there are 6 to choose from). It has a comfortable texture and it's seamless, so you can say goodbye to panty lines.
Aerie Shine Sunflower Lace Thong Underwear
A lace trim thong is a classic, but this sunflower pattern makes it unique and fun.
Aerie Real Me Thong Underwear
Aerie Real Me Thong Underwear is made from the brand's stretchiest fabric. It's buttery soft and you can wear it any way you want. If you prefer a high rise, you can do that or you can wear it lower on your waist if that's the most comfortable for you. This is also a super comfortable style for working out.
Aerie Real Me Crossover Thong Underwear
If you love the Aerie Crossover Leggings as much as we do, then you need to check out the Crossover Thong Underwear. It has great stretch, which means it moves with your body, even during an intense workout. The fabric is soft, smooth, and lightweight. You can wear this high on the waist or lower, depending on what's the most comfortable for you. There are four colors to choose from.
Aerie Modal Ribbed High Cut Thong Underwear
This ribbed fabric is the most comfortable, softest around. You will want to get multiple pairs. The Aerie Modal Ribbed High Cut Thong Underwear comes in 13 colors.
