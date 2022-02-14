The Most Talked About Moments From the 2022 Super Bowl

From Ben & Jen showing us what a date night at the big game looks like to Taylor Rapp popping the question after his huge win, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest moments from the 2022 Super Bowl.

By Kisha Forde Feb 14, 2022 3:06 PMTags
SportsLindsay LohanJennifer Lopez50 CentSnoop DoggBen AffleckMary J. BligeEminemSuper BowlCelebritiesNorth WestKendrick LamarDr. Dre
Watch: BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities

The 2022 Super Bowl was more than just any given Sunday.
 
This year's game—which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.—was certainly one for the books. In addition to the big game, this year's Pepsi Halftime show featured a dynamic lineup of hip-hop artists, all of which had hits produced by none other than the California-native musician, Dr. Dre.
 
Alongside the award-winning producer stood Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent. During his performance, Eminem also had social media buzzing when he took a knee as a sign of support for football star Colin Kaepernick.
 
However, contrary to popular belief, not all of the action remained on the field. Take for instance, Jennifer Lopez, who had us on the floor with her date night dance moves alongside Ben Affleck.
 
But, perhaps the sweetest moment of all came after the Rams' big win, when football star Taylor Rapp decided that the Super Bowl ring wasn't the only jewelry fit for the occasion.

photos
2022 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

Just moments after his team's victory, the 24-year-old safety popped the question to longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson right on the famous field.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby Hours After Super Bowl Win

2

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

Keep scrolling for an even better look at the night's biggest moments:

Instagram
Taylor Rapp Popping the Question

One ring isn't enough for Taylor Rapp! Moments after his huge win, the 24-year-old safety from the Rams asked his longterm girlfriend Dani Johnson to marry him. Talk about a night they'll never forget.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

With a star-studded list including the likes of Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, it's no surprise that fans at home were beyond thrilled to relive the early aughts with some of their greatest hits.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Eminem Taking A Knee

During his performance, the "Lose Yourself" rapper took a knee while on stage. The move was made in support of football star Colin Kaepernick, whose stance of taking a knee before NFL games sparked a wider protest movement against racial injustice in the U.S.

NBC
J.Lo & Ben’s Big Date Night in the Stands

It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez was more than happy to be at the 2022 Super Bowl with Ben Affleck, considering the singer danced the night away right before the halftime show officially kicked off.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
North West Looking Less Than Impressed

Kanye "Ye" West enjoyed the 2022 Super Bowl with two very special guests in attendance: his kids, North West and Saint West. And while it's no surprise that the trio took center stage throughout the game, it was North's facial expressions that made for meme gold by the night's end.

Twitter
Lindsay Lohan’s Planet Fitness Super Bowl Ad

Out of all the Super Bowl commercials, Lindsay Lohan's Planet Fitness ad just may have topped the cake during the big night. In the 30-second spot, the 35-year-old actress poked a little fun at her past self, eventually finishing the commercial by sporting a literal purple glow. Who said resolutions only stayed within January?

Trending Stories

1

Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby Hours After Super Bowl Win

2

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

4

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

5

Julia Fox Slams Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West

Latest News

See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

See Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Super Bowl Outing

Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby Hours After Super Bowl Win

Bethenny Frankel Has a Message for Haters "Telling Me That I've Aged"

Julia Fox Slams Report Claiming She Was Crying Over Kanye "Ye" West

See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples