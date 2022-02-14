Inside Revolve's Star-Studded Super Bowl Event

We interviewed Raissa Gerona because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from the brand Raissa works for. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We might not be the biggest sports fans, but we can appreciate the Super Bowl here in Los Angeles because it means star-studded events and red carpet fashion inspiration all weekend long. Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h.wood Group & Revolve was filled with celebrities and fashion it-girls and boys who provided all the style inspiration we need for spring trends. This event featured performances by Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Drake.

We had the chance to catch up with Revolve's Chief Brand Officer and fashion guru Raissa Gerona to do a deep-dive into the event's looks, spring trends, and her favorite Revolve products.

"Everyone just looks so amazing," said Raissa. "I think everyone is just so ready to be out and about again. It's really nice to see all the women dressed up and looking so beautiful. It's just been so long and it's amazing. Seeing everybody basically wearing Revolve here is a literal dream come true."

When asked what the brand embodies, Raissa said Revolve girls just want to have fun.

"I feel like the Revolve girl likes to enjoy life and be with the people she really likes to be around," Raissa said. "Obviously traveling and going out and just really living her best life. That's really how I view our Revolve customer, and when I see her out in this setting, it just proves everything that we want the brand to be. So, yeah, every time I look around and see new outfits I'm like everyone is just living their best lives. They're looking really good."

A celebrity that embodies this "Revolve girl" energy? Raissa says she's a massive Hailey Bieber fan: "Who isn't? Seeing her style transform, especially as a married woman, she's getting a little bit older, but I think she always is still really sexy. She always looks really confident and like she's having a good time."

Scroll below for styles from this event's red carpet and more from Raissa, including her favorite beauty products and trending styles from Revolve that are under budget!