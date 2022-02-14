Wayfair’s President’s Day 2022 Sale Is On & Here Are the 15 Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who's ready to give their home a total refresh? If you are, we've got a major sale that you don't want to miss. Wayfair's President's Day Clearance sale is on and you can find amazing deals up to 70% off.

President's Day is the perfect time to shop for beds and mattresses. All throughout February, you can find a selection of top-rated foam mattresses for under $300. Best-selling beds, bed frames, and hybrid mattresses are also on sale for a limited time only. So be sure to shop those deals while you can.

If you're looking to decorate your walls, mirrors, wallpaper, and shopper-fave wall decor are all on sale for up to 70% off during the President's Day sale. You can also find great discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen items, office essentials and more. So be sure to check out Wayfair's President's Day sale today.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.