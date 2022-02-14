Wayfair’s President’s Day 2022 Sale Is On & Here Are the 15 Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who's ready to give their home a total refresh? If you are, we've got a major sale that you don't want to miss. Wayfair's President's Day Clearance sale is on and you can find amazing deals up to 70% off.
President's Day is the perfect time to shop for beds and mattresses. All throughout February, you can find a selection of top-rated foam mattresses for under $300. Best-selling beds, bed frames, and hybrid mattresses are also on sale for a limited time only. So be sure to shop those deals while you can.
If you're looking to decorate your walls, mirrors, wallpaper, and shopper-fave wall decor are all on sale for up to 70% off during the President's Day sale. You can also find great discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen items, office essentials and more. So be sure to check out Wayfair's President's Day sale today.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
Zipcode Design Norwalk Upholstered Panel Headboard
This faux leather headboard from Zipcode Design will transform your bedroom in an instant. It comes in white, black and gray, and features biscuit button tufting for a classy look. It's listed for over $200, but you can snag this today for just $72. Great deal!
Wayfair Sleep 12-inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair reviews say this mattress is not too firm, not too plush, but just right. It typically goes for over $800, but you can snag this today for just $268.
Mercury Row Clinkscales Wallpaper Roll
During Wayfair's President's Day sale, you can find some really great deals on wallpaper. This pretty textured wallpaper from Mercury Row comes in six color options including rose gold, blush and turquoise.
Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Storage Platform Bed
In the market for a new bed? This classic platform bed features drawers underneath for extra storage space. It's available in dark gray, light gray, and navy blue. According to reviewers, it's super easy to put together, which is always a major plus. It's on sale today for 30% off.
Alwyn Home Olsen 8-inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress
If you need a mattress that's comfortable, supportive and doesn't disappoint, check out this memory foam mattress from Alwyn Home. It's originally $479, but it's on sale today for just a little over $200.
Kelly Clarkson Home 2-Piece Wall Décor Set
This pretty wall décor from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is part French country, part farmhouse. It was specifically made to have a vintage feel, and it's just a beautiful set to have in your home.
Etta Avenue Yuliana Upholstered Panel Headboard
Now here's one really amazing deal that's definitely worth checking out, especially if you could use a new headboard. This luxe arched panel headboard is made of polyester velvet and features an elegant tufted design. According to one reviewer, it's a beautiful piece that exceeded their expectations on all levels. It comes in stormy grey, cream and Cambridge blue. It's originally $1,595 but it's on sale today for over 80% off!
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Iron Wall Décor
This gorgeous contemporary style wall art by CosmoLiving was made to be seen at 61 inches wide and 31 inches tall. Right now it's on sale for over 20% off.
Alwyn Home Lambert Two-Sided 10-inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
If your partner tossing and turning keeps you up at night, this is one mattress to get. It's made with special foam that reduces motion transfer, so you won't be disturbed. According to one reviewer, it's more comfortable than expected, while others said it was a great value for the price.
Kelly Clarkson Home Cardy Traditional/Rustic Full Length Mirror
Here's another fab deal you don't want to miss. This stunning full length mirror from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection features a wooden frame in a silver finish hue and rhinestone accents. You can lean it against a wall or make it stand on its own. It's originally $825, but it's on sale today for $180. Amazing! And such a great value.
Wrought Studio Fannie Fracture Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
If you want to give your walls an upgrade, peel and stick wallpapers are the way to go. According to one reviewer, this wallpaper in particular is super easy to work with. They wrote, "It cuts easily and if you need to peel it off, it comes right off without any marks on the wall. I painted two walls dark blue (color matched to the dark blue triangle in the paper) and put the paper on the other two walls. It looks awesome!"
Kelly Clarkson Home Alison Traditional Accent Mirror
This lovely mirror from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection will bring some Old World-style to your home. It's originally $444, but right now it's on sale for just $240.
Alcott Hill Konieczny Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
This beautiful low profile platform bed will instantly class up your bedroom. It comes in beige, black, dark gray and light gray. It's originally over $1,000, but it's on sale today for 70% off.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Cursive Word Kitchen Sign Wall Décor
This charming cursive wall sign is a Wayfair shopper fave. It's decently sized, super cute and there are other similar signs available for the other rooms in your home. Right now, you can snag this kitchen sign for 26% off.
Wade Logan Rick Low Profile Bed
This low profile bed is truly one of a kind. It features 16 color LED lights, six brightness setting and four lighting patterns. If you're wondering what actually shoppers think, there are a ton of rave reviews. In fact, one wrote, "It's absolutely beautiful. The lights change colors, making the room so romantic. I highly recommend this modern platform bed."
Looking for more great sales to shop? Check out Nordstrom Rack's spring-ready sale where you can save up to 87% off.