Silvio Scaglia Haart Responds To Julia Haart's Lawsuit

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart's split is getting ugly.

Last week, E! News reported that Julia, 50 had filed for divorce after three years of marriage and was fired as chief executive officer of Silvio's company Elite World Group. Her estranged husband, the group's chairman, then filed a lawsuit against the My Unorthodox Life star. In the documents, obtained by E! News, he alleged that after he emailed her about her dismissal, she "illegally transferred" $850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, to another account she controls.

On Feb. 11, Julia filed an action in a Delaware court to address her alleged "unauthorized purported termination." This week, Silvio's spokesperson responded to the new filing in a statement.

"We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart's Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law," his spokesperson told E! News. "We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company's governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company.