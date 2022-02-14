Silvio Scaglia Haart Responds To Julia Haart's Lawsuit

A spokesperson for Silvio Scaglia Haart says his ex Julia Haart’s lawsuit against him is full of “falsehoods and baseless personal smears.”

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart's split is getting ugly.

Last week, E! News reported that Julia, 50 had filed for divorce after three years of marriage and was fired as chief executive officer of Silvio's company Elite World Group. Her estranged husband, the group's chairman, then filed a lawsuit against the My Unorthodox Life star. In the documents, obtained by E! News, he alleged that after he emailed her about her dismissal, she "illegally transferred" $850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, to another account she controls.

On Feb. 11, Julia filed an action in a Delaware court to address her alleged "unauthorized purported termination." This week, Silvio's spokesperson responded to the new filing in a statement.

"We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart's Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law," his spokesperson told E! News. "We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company's governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company.

The statement continued, "We note, however, that this baseless action cannot divert attention from the suit filed last week in NY Supreme Court by Mr. Scaglia, which demands return by Ms. Haart of the $850,000 cash by wire transfer that Ms. Haart illegally, without notice or authority, caused to be transferred from the company to her personal company. We will have more to say in the future about the need for Ms. Haart to be held legally accountable for such allegedly illegal misappropriation of company funds."

Julia's attorney Marty Singer previously told E! News that "the account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account."

He stated, "The claims against Julia Haart are not based in fact and an attempt for Silvio Scaglia to take the attention off of his own history of failed investments."

Julia and Silvio's relationship was documented on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which premiered on Netflix last summer. 

 

 

