Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2022 Super Bowl Date Night Deserves a Trophy

Parents night out.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the many stars who were spotted at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Joe, 32, posted to his Instagram Stories several photos and videos from inside the stadium, along with a cute video of him and Sophie in the car on the way to the game.

Ahead of the match, Sophie, 25, took to her own Instagram Stories to show off the Eminem t-shirt she wore for the big day.

"I heard there's a football game at the concert today," she wrote, referring to the game's star-studded halftime show featuring the Detroit rapper along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

The night before the big game, Joe made an appearance at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew in Century City Park presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports. As a special surprise for the evening, Kygo brought out the singer and the rest of DNCE on stage to perform their hit songs together "Cake by the Ocean," "Dancing Feet" and more.