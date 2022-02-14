Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2022 Super Bowl Date Night Deserves a Trophy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted on a date during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 14, 2022 4:03 AMTags
Joe JonasSuper BowlCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's New $11 Million Miami Home

Parents night out.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the many stars who were spotted at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on Sunday, Feb. 13. 

Joe, 32, posted to his Instagram Stories several photos and videos from inside the stadium, along with a cute video of him and Sophie in the car on the way to the game.

Ahead of the match, Sophie, 25, took to her own Instagram Stories to show off the Eminem t-shirt she wore for the big day.

"I heard there's a football game at the concert today," she wrote, referring to the game's star-studded halftime show featuring the Detroit rapper along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

The night before the big game, Joe made an appearance at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew in Century City Park presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports. As a special surprise for the evening, Kygo brought out the singer and the rest of DNCE on stage to perform their hit songs together "Cake by the Ocean," "Dancing Feet" and more.

photos
2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

Joe and Sophie—who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020—confirmed their romance in early 2017 and married two years later. Recalling their first date in an interview with Elle UK, the Games of Thrones alum said she and the musician clicked from the start. 

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

"I expected him to show up with security and everything," Sophie shared in March 2020. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."

Other celebs spotted at the Super Bowl included Kanye "Ye" West and his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint WestCharlize Theron, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Tobey Maguire, Beyoncé and Matt Damon.

Keep scrolling to see what other stars attended the big game.

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

3

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Instagram
Charlize Theron
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Chloe Bridges & Adam Devine
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jimmy Tatro & Zoey Deutch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ty Dolla Sign & The Weeknd
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines & Ellen DeGeneres
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dayne "The Rock" Johnson
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Instagram
Lindsey Vonn & Usain Bolt
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Chris Tucker
Instagram
Alex Rodriguez
Instagram
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco
Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Instagram
Ciara & Vanessa Bryant
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kanye "Ye" West, Tyga & YG
Instagram
Brie Bella
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Drake
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sebastian Maniscalco & Lana Gomez
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso
Instagram
Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton
Instagram
Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris, Adam Devine
Instagram
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Why Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For The Alleged Tinder Swindler

4

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

5
Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams Player Taylor Rapp Is Engaged After Super Bowl Win

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have a Date Night at the Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

Euphoria Fans Rumors of Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson Feud

Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun at Her Dramatic Past in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Dressed to Thrill: Fashion Week Looks That May Shock You

Olympic Couples Who Brought Their Love to the 2022 Beijing Games