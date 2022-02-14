Justin and Hailey Bieber Double Date with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at Super Bowl LVI

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted on a double date during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

A super double date.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were among the many celebrities spotted at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on Sunday, Feb. 13. The supermodel BFFs were joined by their respective others—Hailey's husband Justin Bieber and Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall, 26, who took to her Instagram stories to show off her view of the stadium, rocked a cropped white graphic tee for the outing. Hailey, 25, wore a simple white tank top and blinged out necklace, while the "Yummy" singer donned a white tee, matching hoodie and dark shades. Devin, 25, wore a black short-sleeve zip-up over a long-sleeve white tee.

Kanye "Ye" West who is in the midst of a divorce from Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, also attended the Super Bowl with his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6. In a Instagram video Ye posted during the game, the 44-year-old raper was seen cheering alongside Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

 

photos
2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

Sunday's big game marked the second time in a week that Kendall and Ye attended the same event. On Feb. 7 the two were spotted out at the Los Angeles hotspot The NICE Guy for a Sunny Vodka party with several other A-listers, as seen in photos obtained by E! News.

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

A source who was at the event previously told E! News that they arrived together, adding, "It seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms." 

Other celebs spotted at the super bowl included Charlize Theron, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon.

Keep scrolling to see what other stars attended the big game.

Instagram
Charlize Theron
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Instagram
Lindsey Vonn & Usain Bolt
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Chris Tucker
Instagram
Alex Rodriguez
Instagram
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco
Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Instagram
Ciara & Vanessa Bryant
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kanye "Ye" West, Tyga & YG
Instagram
Brie Bella
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Devin Booker, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Drake
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Antonio Brown, Kanye "Ye" West & North West
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso
Instagram
Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton
Instagram
Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson, Ludacris, Adam Devine
Instagram
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
Instagram
Heidi Klum
Shaun White
Instagram
Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson-Herjavec
Instagram
Martha Stewart & Tracy Morgan
Instagram
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell
Instagram
Kenny Chesney
Instagram
LL Cool J
Instagram
Dustin Lynch
Instagram
Ellen DeGeneres
photos
