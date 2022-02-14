Charlize Theron Sets the Record Straight on Her Super Bowl 2022 "Mystery Man"

Watch : Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

Can't a woman enjoy game day in peace?

In case you haven't noticed, a whole lot of people in Hollywood traveled to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13 to experience Super Bowl 2022 live and in person.

While watching the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, some fans spotted Charlize Theron at the stadium with a guy. But before the romance rumors start, the actress decided to tackle them head-on.

"Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man,'" she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash."

In other words pop culture fans, get back to your pizza and wings as Charlize roots for the home team. The actress sported a Los Angeles Rams hat and a blue button-down shirt for game day. She completed her look with fire red sunglasses.

In true Los Angeles fashion, this year's Super Bowl had a house filled with celebrities.