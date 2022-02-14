Shaun White Celebrates Final Olympics Run With Well-Deserved 2022 Super Bowl Trip

Watch : Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shaun White doesn't need his snowboard for a good game face.



Fresh from his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old athlete—who currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder—showed an up-close-and-personal look at his view of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.



In an Instagram Story post, the history-making snowboarder shared a photo of himself on the field while he threw up a peace sign, captioning his post, "Super Bowl Time."



At the top of this year, Shaun announced that his time in Beijing would be his last. "I had my sights set on competing in Italy [in 2026]," he said in January, per ESPN. "I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don't think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go."