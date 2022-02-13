Ryan Phillippe and Son Deacon Have a Father-Son Night at Super Bowl Party

Ryan Phillippe brought along his and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old son Deacon to one of the many Super Bowl LVI parties in Los Angeles. See pics of them and other stars!

Like father, like son!

Ryan Phillippe brought his and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old son Deacon Phillippe, the youngest of their two kids, to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl LVI party Saturday, Feb. 12.

It marked the first time the Cruel Intentions alum has brought the teen to a celebrity event. He and his sister Ava Phillippe, now 22, have accompanied their mom to red carpet engagements on a few occasions in past years.

Ryan, 47, who has attended Super Bowl bashes on his own in past years, shared several images from inside Saturday's party, including videos of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat performing, writing, "meg tho" and "@dojacat holler at me."

Ryan also shared an image of himself with Capitol Records A&R exec Carter Gregory, Guess heir and exec Nicolai Marciano and influencer Victoria Villarroel inside a photo booth.

Other celebs in attendance included Erin Andrews, Kevin Hart, sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio and couple Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Also Saturday, stars such as Drake, Jon Hamm, Teyana Taylor and Winnie Harlow partied at other pre-Super Bowl events.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

See photos of stars at Super Bowl LVI parties from this weekend below.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for unKommon events
Porsha Williams

at DIRECTV's Maxim Electric Nights produced by unKommon events

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for unKommon events
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

at DIRECTV's Maxim Electric Nights produced by unKommon events

Getty Images / GENYOUth
Rita Ora

at The Taste of the NFL

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Doja Cat

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Kevin Hart

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Russell Wilson & Ciara

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Emily Ratajkowski

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Ryan Phillippe & Deacon Phillippe

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Normani

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Nikkie Bella & Brie Bella

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Kevin Connolly

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Jaleel White

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Charli D'Amelio & Dixie D'Amelio

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Erin Andrews

at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl bash

Marc Patrick
Matt James

at Smirnoff's Pre Game Party for the People event.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Drake

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Nicole Scherzinger

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Jon Hamm

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Justin Bieber

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Hailey Bieber

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Winnie Harlow & Zack Bia

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Megan Thee Stallion

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Smirnoff
Jordin Sparks

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Teyana Taylor

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve

Getty Images / GENYOUth
Carla Hall

at The Taste of the NFL

Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Machine Gun Kelly

performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chrishelle Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Emma Hernan & Brett Oppenheim

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Justin Bieber

at Homecoming Weekend hosted by The h. wood Group & Revolve.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

at Gucci and GQ Sports' launch of Gucci's Pineapple Collection. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

at John Mayer's performance for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

