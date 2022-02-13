Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West

Watch : Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kanye "Ye" West attended the 2022 Super Bowl with a few VIPs from his team.



The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Feb. 13 to show off the two special guests in attendance alongside him for the big game: his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6. In the almost one-minute long video shared to social media, the two kiddos—whose mom is Kim Kardashian—were seen sitting alongside their dad right before the start of the game, with both North and Saint rocking individual jerseys.



Ye also panned his camera to the others also cheering alongside him in the stands, with one person in attendance including Tyga.



The Grammy winner's latest Instagram video follows a day of social media posts aimed at Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim. Just a few hours before revealing his view from at SoFi Stadium, Ye shared a paparazzi photo—taken in January in Los Angeles—of Pete and Kim walking together and holding hands to social media.

The photo, which was cropped to not include their faces, was posted with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."