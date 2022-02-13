Mickey Guyton's Rendition of the National Anthem Blows Fans Away at Super Bowl 2022

Watch : Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hey Mickey!

Before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton shook Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. with a powerhouse performance of the national anthem.

Taking the field on Sunday, Feb. 13, the 38-year-old country singer belted out the "The Star Spangled Banner" as she wore a stunning long-sleeve, floor length blue gown.

"This is what it's all about!," she wrote on Twitter ahead of her performance. "I am so honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem today with this incredible group of people."

Mickey's big moment took place ahead of the game's highly-anticipated halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. The Super Bowl pre-game entertainment also featured Jhené Aiko singing "America the Beautiful," Mary Mary doing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with Yola and Zedd serving as the pre-game DJ.