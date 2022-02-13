Mickey Guyton's Rendition of the National Anthem Blows Fans Away at Super Bowl 2022

Trailblazing country music singer Mickey Guyton wowed the crowd as she opened Super Bowl LVI with a powerful performance of "The Star Spangled Banner."

Hey Mickey!

Before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton shook Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. with a powerhouse performance of the national anthem.

Taking the field on Sunday, Feb. 13, the 38-year-old country singer belted out the "The Star Spangled Banner" as she wore a stunning long-sleeve, floor length blue gown.

"This is what it's all about!," she wrote on Twitter ahead of her performance. "I am so honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem today with this incredible group of people."

Mickey's big moment took place ahead of the game's highly-anticipated halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. The Super Bowl pre-game entertainment also featured Jhené Aiko singing "America the Beautiful," Mary Mary doing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with Yola and Zedd serving as the pre-game DJ.

 

Mickey has previously said that watching LeAnn Rimes perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a baseball game was a significant inspiration behind her own decision to pursue country music, Rolling Stone notes.

 

The Texas native's super bowl appearance comes hot on the heels of her triumphant debut at the American Music Awards where she wowed the crowd performing her single "All American."

"No matter where you're from, your race, your creed, who you love, you're all American," she told the crowd in November. "Remember that." 

Mickey made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards becoming the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her groundbreaking ballad "Black Like Me." 

 

Just days before her super bowl performance, Mickey responded to criticism over how she landed the coveted gig. In a screenshot of a comment she had received on Instagram on Feb. 9, a user accused the singer of only getting the job "because she's Black and she's female."

 

"No other reason," the message read. "She's not known for her music. She [sic] just known as the Black woman in country music. That's her claim to fame." 

Mickey clapped back in the caption, writing, "This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis. It never stops. But guess what. I will never stop." 

Keep scrolling to revisit some of the other most memorable super bowl national anthem performances ever.

Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan

For 2021, Super Bowl LV brought together the country crooner and R&B artist for a special rendition of the National Anthem. 

Whitney Houston

The New York Giants might've won 1991's Super Bowl XXV, but Whitney Houston was the standout star to many fans. Her rendition of the National Anthem backed by The Florida Orchestra is one of the most iconic Super Bowl performances of all time...it even reached number 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 List.

Natalie Cole

In 1994, Natalie Cole appeared at Super Bowl XXVIII alongside the Atlanta University Center Chorus to sing the National Anthem.

Luther Vandross

When Super Bowl XXXI took over New Orleans in 1997, the R&B singer performed a memorable rendition of the National Anthem as Miss Louisiana 1996, Erika Scwarz Wright, accompanied him by doing sign language for the song.

Cher

In 1999, the "Believe" singer belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami and we're shocked she hasn't made this a regular gig.

Faith Hill

Faith Hill performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Next time we vote for Hill teaming up with her husband Tim McGraw for a Super Bowl performance we'd never forget.

Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys sang the National Anthem in perfect harmony at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 in Tampa, Florida. 

Mariah Carey

In 2002, the "We Belong Together" singer performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.

The Dixie Chicks

The Dixie Chicks took the field in 2003 to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego and it was totally empowering to watch.

Beyoncé

In 2004, Beyoncé performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in her hometown of Houston making the event even more memorable.

U.S. Armed Forces Academy Choruses

In 2005, at Super Bowl XXXIX, the National Anthem was performed by the combined choirs of the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Coast Guard Academy, accompanied by the United States Army Herald Trumpets.

Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville

Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville both demanded our respect when they performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.

Billy Joel

The piano man himself sang the National Anthem at the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami and not many have been able to achieve his flawless execution level while singing this song. 

Jennifer Hudson

Former American Idol star Jennifer Hudson performed at the Super Bowl in 2009 in Tampa, Florida.

Carrie Underwood

In 2010, Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami and she shined in her white and silver outfit.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera belted it out as she performed at the 2011 Super Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Kelly Clarkson

In 2012, Kelly Clarkson took the field to perform the National Anthem in Indiana and if you didn't think she had a killer voice before she took the stage, you definitely knew it after she was finished.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys brought her legendary voice and her trusty piano to the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Idina Menzel

Frozen star Idina Menzel sang at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona in 2015 and she definitely let it go.

Lady Gaga

Leave it to Lady Gaga to take over the historic Super Bowl 50 stage and slay it in an epic Americana ensemble as she sang the National Anthem in 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Luke Bryan

In 2017, country superstar Luke Bryan took the field to perform at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.

Pink

The "So What" singer wowed the crowd as she took to the field to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Pink was actually battling the flu during her performance, but was still able to deliver a legendary rendition.

Gladys Knight

The iconic artist gave us chills with her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Demi Lovato

In 2020, Demi took to the field at the Hard Rock Stadium to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner." For her performance, which earned rave reviews, Lovato donned a white Sergio Hudson pantsuit complete with a belt.

