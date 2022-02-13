Mickey Guyton's Rendition of the National Anthem Blows Fans Away at Super Bowl 2022

Hey Mickey!
Before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton shook Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. with a powerhouse performance of the national anthem.
Taking the field on Sunday, Feb. 13, the 38-year-old country singer belted out the "The Star Spangled Banner" as she wore a stunning long-sleeve, floor length blue gown.
"This is what it's all about!," she wrote on Twitter ahead of her performance. "I am so honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem today with this incredible group of people."
Mickey's big moment took place ahead of the game's highly-anticipated halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. The Super Bowl pre-game entertainment also featured Jhené Aiko singing "America the Beautiful," Mary Mary doing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with Yola and Zedd serving as the pre-game DJ.
Mickey has previously said that watching LeAnn Rimes perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a baseball game was a significant inspiration behind her own decision to pursue country music, Rolling Stone notes.
The Texas native's super bowl appearance comes hot on the heels of her triumphant debut at the American Music Awards where she wowed the crowd performing her single "All American."
"No matter where you're from, your race, your creed, who you love, you're all American," she told the crowd in November. "Remember that."
Mickey made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards becoming the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her groundbreaking ballad "Black Like Me."
Just days before her super bowl performance, Mickey responded to criticism over how she landed the coveted gig. In a screenshot of a comment she had received on Instagram on Feb. 9, a user accused the singer of only getting the job "because she's Black and she's female."
"No other reason," the message read. "She's not known for her music. She [sic] just known as the Black woman in country music. That's her claim to fame."
Mickey clapped back in the caption, writing, "This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis. It never stops. But guess what. I will never stop."
