Drew Barrymore Dishes On 47th Birthday Plans During "Rare" Outing At New York Fashion Week

Drew Barrymore Gets Real About Rare Outing at NYFW

Drew Barrymore is getting ready to celebrate!

While attending Christian Siriano's show at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Feb. 12, Drew caught up with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi and dished all about her upcoming 47th birthday plans.

In addition to hosting a "birthday" episode of her talk show on her special day (Feb. 22), the 50 First Dates actress shared that all she really wants to do is spend some quality time in the evening with her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

"I just told the girls I just want to have dinner with them. That's all I care about," Drew told E!. "I don't care if it's on the couch watching Netflix with takeout food, or maybe we dare to go to a restaurant."

The actress also shared her general hesitancy about going out amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "This is rare for me to be out," she remarked, gesturing to the large crowd. "I'm seeing everybody mask-less. I know everyone's... You know..."