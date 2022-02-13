Drew Barrymore Dishes On 47th Birthday Plans During "Rare" Outing At New York Fashion Week

Drew Barrymore told E! about her upcoming birthday plans while attending her "new friend" Christian Siriano's Fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. Find out what she's planning below.

Watch: Drew Barrymore Gets Real About Rare Outing at NYFW

Drew Barrymore is getting ready to celebrate!

While attending Christian Siriano's show at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Feb. 12, Drew caught up with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi and dished all about her upcoming 47th birthday plans.  

In addition to hosting a "birthday" episode of her talk show on her special day (Feb. 22), the 50 First Dates actress shared that all she really wants to do is spend some quality time in the evening with her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

"I just told the girls I just want to have dinner with them. That's all I care about," Drew told E!. "I don't care if it's on the couch watching Netflix with takeout food, or maybe we dare to go to a restaurant." 

The actress also shared her general hesitancy about going out amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "This is rare for me to be out," she remarked, gesturing to the large crowd. "I'm seeing everybody mask-less. I know everyone's... You know..."

Drew then cut herself off. "If anyone else has mental gymnastics they need to do to be social, I empathize," she explained. "It takes a lot of courage to start living normally." 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

So what inspired Drew to make such a "rare" outing? Supporting her "new friend" Christian Siriano and his Fall 2022 exhibition, of course. 

"He has actually taken the time to build a friendship with me," she shared about the pair's newfound friendship. "I'm so honored because I have only old and few friends, and Christian is my new friend where he says, 'Let me take you out, get out of the house, come with me, let's do this.'"  

The actress added, "You need someone to encourage you, because I don't leave the house!" 

To get ready for the event, Drew shared that she did her own makeup using her Flower Beauty brand and filmed the entire experience. "I did what everyone can see," the actress said. "You can put your own makeup on at home!"

