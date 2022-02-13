Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms Romance With Los Angeles Rams Player Jake Funk

Watch : Sunday Night Football Prep With E!

Hannah Ann Sluss is exchanging roses for footballs this season.

After much speculation, the former Bachelor contestant appeared to confirm on Instagram that she is dating NFL player Jake Funk.

In a social media post just hours before the 2022 Super Bowl kicked off, Hannah shared a PDA photo kissing the Los Angeles Rams running back. "Good luck kiss," she wrote before heading to SoFi stadium where her boyfriend will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As part of the celebration, Hannah Ann was styled by Mary Shabo with a custom clear stadium bag, and BROdenim jacket that showcased her support for the home team.

Bachelor Nation has been speculating for several months that Hannah Ann was dating a Rams player. Just two weeks ago, the model shared a TikTok video on the football field when she embraced Jake after his team became NFL Champions after beating the San Francisco 49ers.