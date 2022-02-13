Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms Romance With Los Angeles Rams Player Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss is exchanging roses for footballs this season.
After much speculation, the former Bachelor contestant appeared to confirm on Instagram that she is dating NFL player Jake Funk.
In a social media post just hours before the 2022 Super Bowl kicked off, Hannah shared a PDA photo kissing the Los Angeles Rams running back. "Good luck kiss," she wrote before heading to SoFi stadium where her boyfriend will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As part of the celebration, Hannah Ann was styled by Mary Shabo with a custom clear stadium bag, and BROdenim jacket that showcased her support for the home team.
Bachelor Nation has been speculating for several months that Hannah Ann was dating a Rams player. Just two weeks ago, the model shared a TikTok video on the football field when she embraced Jake after his team became NFL Champions after beating the San Francisco 49ers.
And when Hannah Ann posted a mystery man on her social media in January, one fan asked who the lucky guy is. At the time, she simply wrote, "He's camera shy" with a winking face emoji.
Fans first met Hannah Ann when she competed on season 24 of The Bachelor. In March 2020, viewers watched Peter Weber propose to the influencer before calling things off.
While the breakup may have been hard to watch, Hannah Ann made it clear that she was ready to move on after living through the experience.
"I mean, actually watching the season has been very helpful working through any unresolved feelings I had towards Peter because I was able to watch my ex-fiancé not only make out with every girl, but see him just mislead and betray me," Hannah Ann explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And, that alone kind of gave me the closure that I needed. And sometimes, knowing that you deserve better is the closure that you needed."
Fast-forward to today and the not-so-single model is headed to the Super Bowl to cheer on an NFL stud. Who's winning now?