Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Step Out in NYC for Pre-Valentine's Day Date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles on a pre-Valentine's Day dinner date in Brooklyn, NY, on Feb. 12, the same day her ex Kanye West began throwing shade at her boyfriend on Instagram.

By Corinne Heller Feb 13, 2022 9:34 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashiansCouplesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's NYC Dinner Date

On the day Kanye "Ye" West began dissing Pete Davidson continuously on Instagram, the SNL star was busy celebrating an early Valentine's Day with his girlfriend and the rap artist's ex, Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, the couple dined at Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, where the comedian and Staten Island native recently said he planned to move. Pete and Kim were dropped off in a large SUV. Pete, 28, held the door open for Kim, 41. Holding hands, the two made their way into one of the eatery's private dining tents set up outside as part of their COVID-19 precautions. After they finished, Pete exited first and held open the flap door for his girlfriend and holding hands again, they then returned to their vehicle.

The date took place amid freezing temperatures and Kim's outfit included a heavy fur coat and thigh-high boots. Both she and Pete also sported sunglasses outside as paparazzi snapped photos of the couple, who Ye dubs "Skete."

photos
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

"THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE," Ye, back in Los Angeles, wrote during his weekend Instagram spree.

On Sunday, after his posts went viral and hours before the start of Super Bowl LVI, the 44-year-old rap artist added, "I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN," appearing to refer to Pete and Machine Gun Kelly's Calvin Klein-branded Instagram Live session in December.

Ye added, "I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W"

See Pete and Kim on their pre-Valentine's Day date in Brooklyn:

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2
Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

3

Why Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For The Alleged Tinder Swindler

BACKGRID
What a Gentleman

On Feb. 12, Kim and Pete went on a pre-Valentine's Day dinner date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, NY. The two dined inside one of the private huts set up outside as parts of the venue's COVID-19 precautions.

BACKGRID
Date Time
BACKGRID
NY Chic
BACKGRID
All Smiles
BACKGRID
Happy Couple
BACKGRID
Showing Off the Boots
BACKGRID
Right Over There
BACKGRID
Leading the Way
BACKGRID
The Look of Love
BACKGRID
May I Take Your Order?
BACKGRID
Time to Go Home
BACKGRID
So Cool

Trending Stories

1

CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

2
Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

3

Why Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For The Alleged Tinder Swindler

4
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

5

Tom Brady Enjoys Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Latest News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date

Jennifer Aniston Glitters in Gold Pants After Celebrating Her Birthday

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

Travis Barker Shocks Kourtney Kardashian With Early Valentine's Gift

Why Peacock's Prince of Bel-Air Is More Relevant Than Ever

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Greet Fans at Her Savage X Fenty Store

Revisit These 20 Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances