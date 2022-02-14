Rihanna Shares the Game-Changing Beauty Product That Can Transform Everything

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You'll always "Kiss It Better" when you're wearing lipstick from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. At this point, there are so many celebrity-founded makeup and skincare lines, but "We Found Love" with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin by Rihanna because her products stand out from the rest.
The girls (and guys) that get it, get it and the girls (and guys) that don't, don't. These are items that you will keep on buying forever and forever. The products are reasonably priced, highly effective, and they are available in a wide range of selections to accommodate many different skin tones.
During an exclusive interview with E!'s own Justin Sylvester, Rihanna shared her beauty must-haves and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky sweetly weighed in. Well, sort of. When Justin asked the rapper to name his favorite product, he immediately said "her." That's when Rihanna declared, "he's a keeper."
While we didn't get extensive beauty insights from the dad-to-be, RiRi did impart some wisdom.
Justin told Rihanna, "All the women here told me tonight that a lipstick can change your attitude instantly." Rihanna agreed, remarking, "Oh yeah. You even talk different. Your mouth moves differently. Everything. It's a transformer for real." Justin asked about the shade that makes her feel like "that bitch" and Rihanna revealed, "For sure this color that I'm wearing right now. It's called MVP. Red lipstick has always been my favorite thing. I've always looked up to my mom as a beauty icon in my eyes. She was always big on red lipstick. That was her thing."
However, she did warn, "Boyfriends usually hate red lipstick, I'm just letting you know." Justin countered, "I feel like you can do whatever the f*ck you want," and Rihanna declared, "I do! Yes!"
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
This lipstick is highly pigmented and low maintenance with long-lasting wear. These lipsticks have a creamy, semi-matte finish that moisturizes and conditions your lips with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. There 9 shades to choose from in addition to Rihanna's favorite, MVP. The cool thing about Rihanna's new Semi-Matte lipstick is that it's refillable. Whenever you're out of lipstick, you can use the case you already have instead of buying a whole new lipstick.
A Fenty Beauty shopper urged others, "1 Million Percent Buy EVERY COLOR," explaining, "Now look. I have worn lipsticks but THESE are BEYOND. They are pigmented! Creamy and Matte ( if that is even possible) and simply Amazing.. I started with the first 5 colors.. I will be buying the others before they sell out! I was BLOWN Away. Great formula and worth every penny!"
Another said, "Love the formula. Beautiful shades and something effortless about this lipstick. Kinda on the go. Love how easy is to apply it, it is almost like lip balm."
When Rihanna asked Justin if he "actually tried" the Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, he said, "Girl, I had everybody trying it over here." The singer insisted, "I would not bullsh*t you, but you would see it for yourself once you try it," elaborating that "it definitely makes you more touchable" and "more inviting."
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
This whipped oil body cream is formulated tropical butters and oils to deeply condition your skin with long-lasting hydration that never feels sticky. If you love the product and want to keep buying it, you can just get the refill, which saves you some money instead of buying a whole new body cream. It has 32.4K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Fenty Beauty shopper raved, "Rihanna ought to be ashamed of herself for making a product this good! Baby girl snapped with this one! I used this for the first time and my skin was in heaven! It was moisturizing, rich and creamy. It wasn't too greasy and was instantly absorbed. A little went a long way! I love it!"
Another fan of the product shared, "My daughter told me to try this product. I've tried similar products but never liked them because they were too heavy and greasy/sticky feeling. I LOVE BUTTA DROP. The texture is so creamy. There oils and creams make my skin feel soft and smooth. There is no greasy or sticky feeling. It is the best body cream I've ever used. That's saying a lot because I'm 70 year old."
Justin asked, "Whenever you walk into a woman's house, what's the one thing she should have in her beauty bag?" The mogul shared, "I'm appreciative of a little lip gloss and a little moisturizer, you know what I'm saying?" Yes, for sure.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
This is one of the most-beloved Fenty Beauty products. This lip gloss delivers explosive shine in eight universally flattering shades handpicked by Rihanna herself. The formula is super conditioning and it's not sticky at all.
A shopper shared, "This lip gloss is long lasting and creamy! I don't go anywhere without it and it also smells so good!!" Another said, "This is by far the best lip gloss I have used it has such a high gloss smooth shine. It goes well with any lipstick or alone by itself. The gloss is so long lasting as well." La La Anthony and Remi Bader love this lip gloss. It has 781K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with Niacinamide
This moisturizer won a Beauty Award from Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine. It's super-hydrating, yet it feels light as air on the skin. It brightens up your complexion while minimizing the appearance of pores and providing sun protection. It does pill or ball up when you wear it under makeup and it doesn't flashback in photos. This moisturizer has 41K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Fenty customer gushed, "I have never consistently used a skin care system, but this has become a nonnegotiable in my daily routine. My skin feels and looks the best it has in years." Another said, "Best moisturizer I've ever bought. I have sensitive skin and it doesn't bother me at all!"
"This moisturizer is my go-to and the only one I use. Only within a week my dry skin became super soft throughout the day and gradually became softer in general. This product is great I can't stress this enough and this does not effect your makeup at all. I'll put makeup on right after and my whole look is perfect," a fan of the product shared.
While you're shopping for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, here are some must-haves that you need to check out.
Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub with Superfine Sand + Fruit Enzymes
Buff away rough, dry skin to get soft, smooth skin with this exfoliating body scrub. It's made with salt, sugar, and fruit enzymes. It's incredibly effective without being harsh on your skin. This scrub has 8.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Fenty Skin shopper said, "This is my first time using a body scrub, and I must say I love it. It really had me falling in love with my skin. It left my skin feeling soft, smooth and supple. I can't stop rubbing my hands on myself. I really love the way it makes me feel." Another shared, "This product will have your skin glowing and smooth like a baby's bottom."
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder
You're gonna want to keep one of these in every bag you own. It delivers an instant refresh, absorbing shine, and diffuses pores to give you that on-the-go photo filter effect. If you want to stay photo-ready 24/7 like Rihanna herself, this powder ensures that you are shine-free in an instant. This translucent powder is traceless on all skin tones without caking, clogging pores, creeping into fine lines, or disturbing makeup. In fact, it actually extends the wear of your foundation. This blotting powder has 109.5K+ "loves" from Sephora customers.
"I am an MUA and I loved using this on my clients for a wedding I recently did. I had one very oily client and after dabbing her oil with a sponge I applied this with a puff and literally it was like magic (if I believed in that). I was amazed! The oily spot went completely matte. This product should be hyped up way more. It's very good product," a makeup artist shared.
Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Get a smooth, glowing complexion in just one minute with this 10% AHA exfoliating treatment. It brightens and refines the appearance of pores to improve skin's texture over time, according to the brand. This exfoliating comes with a reusable applicator.
A shopper said, "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. It helps so much with my hormonal acne and legit makes me glow. thank you Riri." Another revealed, "My skin has never felt softer and has a beautiful glow after using the Pre-Show Glow! New skincare must have!"
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
You won't worry about sweating, yawning, or getting caught in the rain when you wear the Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner. This formula is smudge-resistant and it's water-resistant. Fenty beauty has 20 matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter shades to choose from for effortless no-limit looks that last. This eyeliner has 87.5K+ "loves" from Sephora customers.
A Fenty shopper shared, "I was looking for a liner that would stay on all day without fading or smearing, I finally found one!! Thank You!!"
"This eyeliner is perfection ! The color is bold, it applies smoothly, and it doesn't run. I've been looking for a gold eyeliner forever. Love it and don't hesitate to purchase," another shopper advised.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
If your hands are dry, you need this in your life. It's an overnight treatment that deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin while you sleep, according to the brand. Apply it nightly to your hands before bed. If you want to intensify the experience, you can even put on some moisturizing gloves to lock in that hydration. This hand mask has 10.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan of the product shared, "Winter can be brutal on the skin but this product has makes my hands soft and silky! Love the product and packaging!" Another advised, "This Hydra'Reset is absolutely AMAZING! It's makes your hands instantly soft unlike any moisturizer I've ever used! Do yourself a favor and pick this up!"
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area. This concealer has 228.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of make up just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Rihanna wore Stunna Lip Paint in Underdawg to the Met Gala this year. This high-impact liquid lipstick is long-lasting and so weightless that you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup. There are nine liquid lipstick shades to choose from. The long-lasting lip color has 444.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Why is this a must-have? A Fenty Beauty shopper said, "I have worn this several times at home to test it and it lasted for 9+ hours (including 2 meals and several cups of coffee) without needing touch ups and it didn't bleed."
If you're looking for more Rihanna-inspired shopping, this Fenty Skin bundle has 10.5K sephora "loves" & it's 50% off.