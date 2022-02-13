Travis Barker Surprised Kourtney Kardashian With A Stunning Early Valentine's Day Gift

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Roses are red, violets are blue, who celebrates Valentine's Day early? Why, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do.

Set to the tune of Nat King Cole's "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons," the Poosh founder, 42, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 12, to share a video of the romantic gift that her fiancé, 46, left in her foyer ahead of the holiday.

The huge floral arrangement featured two statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles, which were similarly used when the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney in October. Rose petals could also be seen delicately dangling from the ceiling above the Disney characters' heads.

"I walked into this," Kourtney captioned the post. In addition to tagging Travis, she also added two touched emojis as well as a red and black heart.

On the same day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared her own declaration of love by posting a mirror selfie that saw her wearing a Blink-182 t-shirt. "Bleeding on your Blink tee," she captioned the post.