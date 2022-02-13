Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Greet Fans at Her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have mastered the element of surprise.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the fashionable couple, who are expecting their first child together, made a surprise appearance at Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty lingerie store in Los Angeles, and immediately sent excited shoppers into a tizzy with their incredible style.
The "Umbrella" singer, 33, rocked an effortlessly edgy look as she donned a red hooded leather trench coat that was tied snuggly over her growing baby bump. Rihanna completed her look with a pair of strappy red sandals, gold earrings and a dramatic red winged eyeliner—just in time for Valentine's Day.
A$AP Rocky, 33, looked very dapper in a gray pinstripe suit, but also notably sported a pair of red sneakers to adorably match with his partner too.
The launch, the second of five Savage X Fenty retail stores opening in the U.S. this month, marks the second official event for Rihanna since she and her partner confirmed late last month that they are expecting a child together.
On Friday, Feb. 11, Rihanna and A$AP attended a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Brands event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. The pair looked incredibly smitten while making their red carpet return together.
In recent days, Rihanna has also been using her time to quietly help others in need.
On Feb. 6, the singer and fashion designer visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, where she sat down with local veterans and listened to their stories.
In addition to donating her time, the singer also "pulled up in a van loaded with sleeping bags, thermals, flashlights and even bike locks and mini safes for the veterans battling homelessness" too, per TV station Fox 11.