Kanye "Ye" West Throws Shade at Pete Davidson and Feuds With Kid Cudi

Kanye "Ye" West could not be less of a fan of Pete and "Skete."
In recent weeks, the rap artist has occasionally appeared to diss Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex Kim Kardashian, in his music. This weekend, Ye took it a step further. Make that several steps further.
On Sunday, Feb. 13, he shared a paparazzi photo of Pete and Kim walking together and holding hands, which is cropped to not show their faces. The pic was taken in January in Los Angeles.
"LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD," Ye wrote. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."
Pete, who once got a tattoo of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who he called his "hero," has not commented on Ye's post.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, Ye shared a photo of himself appearing with Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi at the latter star's birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu in 2019—while marking a big red X on the SNL star's face. Kim had three years ago shared the original pic on Twitter and Pete had spoken about meeting the then-couple on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK," Ye captioned his post, which has since been deleted. "THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."
Earlier Saturday, Ye posted a note that read, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO," referring to his upcoming album, Donda 2.
He added, "WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW"—an apparent dig at Billie Eilish, who he recently requested to apologize to Travis Scott. Ye had interpreting viral videos of her stopping one of her concerts to help a fan—and then telling her audience, "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going"—as a diss against the latter rapper in wake of the deadly tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. At the time, Billie commented in response, "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."
As for Kudi, he responded to Ye's recent note with the comment, "Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f--kin dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother."
Kudi, who last collaborated with Ye on his 2021 Donda album, also tweeted, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE"
On Sunday, Feb. 13, Ye posted on Instagram, "I'M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC."
Ye added, "I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED."
In another Saturday post that has since been deleted, Ye drew the battle lines. Or rather, he shared a meme parodying a Captain America: Civil War poster, with himself as Captain America standing with Drake, recent flame Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future on one side, while the other shows Pete as Iron Man, Kim, Cudi, Billie and Taylor Swift—with whom Ye has feuded in the past.
None of the stars has responded to Ye's post, which was captioned, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."
Also Sunday, Ye shared a parody poster of a "fight night" between him and Pete, writing, "THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT'S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE."