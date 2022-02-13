Chrishell Stause & Ex Jason Oppenheim Reunite After Breakup, With Selling Sunset Co-Stars

While Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship reached the end zone last year, they still work and remain friends, so a public reunion was never out of bounds.
And on Friday, Feb. 11, the Selling Sunset star did in fact reunite with her ex, co-star and real estate boss. Along with Jason, Chrishell also brought along his twin brother Brett Oppenheim and fellow colleague Emma Hernan to a signing for her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles. The four rode together to the event, as seen in a video Chrishell posted on her Instagram Story.
Jason shared on his own Instagram Story a video of himself "trying to get Chrishell to sign my book!"
An eyewitness who attended the book signing told E! News that Jason and Chrishell "were very friendly and a little flirty" while she sat behind the table. "There was a lot of smiling, laughing and eye contact between them," the person added. "Lots of flirty engagement, like inside jokes between them."
During the signing, Emma was spotted sitting on Brett's lap as the two chatted with Jason, who sat in a nearby chair.
Later in the day, the four attended the Homecoming Weekend bash, a pre-Super Bowl LVI party hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles. There, they posed for group pics.
But Chrishell and Jason were not seen arriving at the same time and were also not spotted together inside the bash. E! News has learned that Chrishell arrived and sat with a few girlfriends at their own table. She appeared to be in great spirits, singing and dancing to the music that the DJ was playing. Emma shared an Instagram Story photo of herself with Chrishell and fellow Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith at the party.
Jason and Brett arrived together after Chrishell, and were spotted hanging out with friends and talking to other women. At one point, Jason was seen was sitting on a couch and chatting with one of the woman, whispering in her ear and getting close to her. She was not identified.
Also spotted at the party: The Bachelorette's Dale Moss, Shawn Mendes—who hung out with Niall Horan and other friends, Olivia Jade and sister Bella Gianulli, Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime friend Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, who arrived right as the latter's husband Justin Bieber took the stage.
In December, Chrishell and Jason confirmed they had had broken up, five months after they announced they were dating.
Jason later wrote on his Instagram Story, "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he continued, before sharing one difference between them. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
The Oppenheim Group boss shared, "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."
Chrishell later posted her own statement on her own Instagram Story. "Jason was and is my best friend," she said, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
She made similar comments on The Adam Carolla Show podcast, "He was just at my Open House today. I'm very proud to say we're really good friends. It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong. He's a great guy. I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid, and he doesn't. But everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person. So we're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what, it shows me what I want going forward."