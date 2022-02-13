Chrishell Stause & Ex Jason Oppenheim Reunite After Breakup, With Selling Sunset Co-Stars

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

While Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship reached the end zone last year, they still work and remain friends, so a public reunion was never out of bounds.

And on Friday, Feb. 11, the Selling Sunset star did in fact reunite with her ex, co-star and real estate boss. Along with Jason, Chrishell also brought along his twin brother Brett Oppenheim and fellow colleague Emma Hernan to a signing for her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles. The four rode together to the event, as seen in a video Chrishell posted on her Instagram Story.

Jason shared on his own Instagram Story a video of himself "trying to get Chrishell to sign my book!"

An eyewitness who attended the book signing told E! News that Jason and Chrishell "were very friendly and a little flirty" while she sat behind the table. "There was a lot of smiling, laughing and eye contact between them," the person added. "Lots of flirty engagement, like inside jokes between them."