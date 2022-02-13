Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

Donald Faison and Zach Braff share more than just a podcast together...they also share Internet bundles.
The Scrubs stars, who are also longtime pals IRL, teamed up for a hilarious T-Mobile Internet commercial for the Super Bowl that will instantly transport you back to the show's hilarious 2007 musical episode.
In the clip, Zach 46, is complaining about his Internet bill and Donald 47, is there to recommend T-Mobile's service and competitive pricing. The exchange takes place while they both sing an updated version of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.
The duo starred in Scrubs as medical interns and best friends for the show's nine season run. The series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.
The pals currently host Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, a weekly podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.
Last summer, Donald and Zach reunited with former Scrubs costars Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio for E!'s Reunion Road Trip: Back In Scrubs. In the special, the actors reflected on their show and paid tribute to the essential workers working amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Scrubs was, obviously, a sitcom with a lot of comedy, but it had a lot of serious moments," Zach shared during the reunion. "You know, you can't make a show about losing life and hospitals without it getting into drama and real-life situations."
He also credited the writing team for creating a show that can "make you laugh, have some bit of surreal fantasy and then, very often, be moving."
Keep scrolling to take a look back on other epic Scrubs reunions from the past.