CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

Van Jones is a dad once again.

The CNN political commentator announced he has welcomed a baby girl, his first daughter, this month with a friend.

"After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid," he shared in a statement to E! News on Feb. 12. " I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious coparents. It's a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider."

Van, 53, says he and Noemi plan to raise their child as "coparenting partners."

He continued. "This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support."

The Beyond the Messy Truth author also shares sons Mattai and Cabral, with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he wed in 2005. They announced their split after 15-years of marriage in 2018.