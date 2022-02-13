CNN's Van Jones Welcomes Baby With a Friend

Van Jones is a dad once again.
The CNN political commentator announced he has welcomed a baby girl, his first daughter, this month with a friend.
"After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid," he shared in a statement to E! News on Feb. 12. " I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious coparents. It's a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider."
Van, 53, says he and Noemi plan to raise their child as "coparenting partners."
He continued. "This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support."
The Beyond the Messy Truth author also shares sons Mattai and Cabral, with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he wed in 2005. They announced their split after 15-years of marriage in 2018.
Last year, Van sparked romance rumors with Kim Kardashian. The reality star and aspiring lawyer set the record straight during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired last June
"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" Kim, 41, said in June with a laugh.
Van previously gushed to Ellen DeGeneres that Kim is "going to be an unbelievable attorney" and is "already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."
Van is not the only CNN personality to recently expand his family. Earlier this week, anchor Anderson Cooper announced on his show that he has welcomed his second child and son, Sebastian.