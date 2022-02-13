Revisit These 20 Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances Ahead of the Game

Some people watch the Super Bowl because they love football. Some watch it for the commercials. Others just want to snack on a delicious selection of foods. If you're anything like us, then you watch for all of the reasons above and, most importantly, to catch the incredible halftime show.
Whether it's performing solo, like The Weeknd last year, or a collection of powerful artists joining forces together like Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars did in 2016, the Super Bowl halftime show has solidified its place as one of the most iconic parts of the sporting event.
And, with out-of-this-world rappers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige all part of this year's star-studded lineup, it sounds like the 2022 halftime show will be no exception.
Over the last 55 halftime shows, audiences have watched a variety of talented artists from around the world take the historic stage.
Whether it's strutting along to the Rolling Stones as they performed "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" in 2006 or shaking your hips along with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020, there's truly something for everyone.
Plus, there's always bound to be a viral moment or two—after all, who can forget the iconic Left Shark from Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott's 2015 performance?
But, before the concert starts over in Los Angeles, Calif., take a look back at some of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows in history, including stellar performances by Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and more.