Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Week With Baby Boy Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents of two following the birth of their baby boy Wolf Webster. Find out more about their first week with their newborn son.

It's baby bliss again in Kylie Jenner's household!

The 24-year-old reality star and 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, on Feb. 2. Kylie announced the news on Instagram last weekend with a close-up of daughter Stormi Webster, 2, holding her baby brother's hand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an update Feb. 11 to reveal that she and Travis have named their son Wolf Webster.

"Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy," a source close to the couple told E! News. "He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now."

The source added that "Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here."

As for Stormi, the insider said, "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could."

Naturally, with a new baby comes new responsibility—and less sleep. "Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule," the source said. "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."

The insider said that the family has been spending the majority of their time at Kylie's home and that "Travis has been helping Kylie a lot," adding that the rapper is "very involved and present through it all."

"Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him," the insider said, "but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family."

Earlier this week, in a remote U.K. radio interview, Caitlyn Jenner gushed about meeting Wolf, her 19th grandchild. She added, "Kylie, she did a great job."

