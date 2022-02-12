Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Week With Baby Boy Wolf

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

It's baby bliss again in Kylie Jenner's household!

The 24-year-old reality star and 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, on Feb. 2. Kylie announced the news on Instagram last weekend with a close-up of daughter Stormi Webster, 2, holding her baby brother's hand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an update Feb. 11 to reveal that she and Travis have named their son Wolf Webster.

"Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy," a source close to the couple told E! News. "He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now."

The source added that "Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here."

As for Stormi, the insider said, "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could."