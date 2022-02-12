Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Star in "On My Way" Remix Video That He Directed

Ben Affleck is getting ahead of Valentine's Day.
For the romantic holiday, the 49-year-old actor gifted his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a remix video he directed for her new song "On My Way" from her film Marry Me. He even used footage from their own lives to add new meaning to the lyrics.
The video was released on Feb. 12 and included in Jennifer‘s first OntheJLo. The 52-year-old performer also shared a heartfelt personal message to her fans.
"Content is queen,' the message began. "In the spirit of that, I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever."
She added at the end, "This seriously melted my heart."
There was also a quote at the top of the letter that said: "Life is an art…and we are the artists…make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want it to be…the JLo effect."
The original music video for "On My Way" dropped in December. To add to the sentiment, Jennifer recorded the song before she famously reunited with Ben, making it all the more special.
Ben and Jennifer, who were Hollywood's hottest couple from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance this past spring, almost two decades after ending their engagement. Bennifer 2.0 became Instagram official in July and the two have been nearly inseparable since.
In Marry Me—in theaters now and available to stream on Peacock—Jennifer stars opposite Owen Wilson as a heartbroken pop superstar who makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger at a concert. As for whether there is another marriage in her own future, Jennifer has said she would be open to the idea.
"Yeah, I guess," she said during a November appearance on NBC's Today show. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been." The Wedding Planner star jokingly added, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent."