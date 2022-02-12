The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal Wedding Plans

From rose ceremonies to red carpets!

The Bachelorette star Michelle Young and her new fiancé Nayte Olukoya made their red carpet debut as a couple Feb. 11 in Los Angeles. They attended a party celebrating Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands before heading to Shaq's Fun House, a pro-Super Bowl LVI bash.

At the star-studded event, sponsored by Wynn Nightlife, the pair could barely keep their hands off each other and opened up to E! News about taking their relationship out into the real world.

"It's been really nice to be able to be out in the public because I feel we both understand what each other is going through, having this instant fame kind of scenario," Michelle told E! News. "We understand all of it, but response has been very positive."

Nayte also weighed in on pressures of being engaged in the public eye.

"People are going to say whatever they want to say," he told E! News. "We're living our lives. It really doesn't phase us."