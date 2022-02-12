The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

From rose ceremonies to red carpets!
The Bachelorette star Michelle Young and her new fiancé Nayte Olukoya made their red carpet debut as a couple Feb. 11 in Los Angeles. They attended a party celebrating Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands before heading to Shaq's Fun House, a pro-Super Bowl LVI bash.
At the star-studded event, sponsored by Wynn Nightlife, the pair could barely keep their hands off each other and opened up to E! News about taking their relationship out into the real world.
"It's been really nice to be able to be out in the public because I feel we both understand what each other is going through, having this instant fame kind of scenario," Michelle told E! News. "We understand all of it, but response has been very positive."
Nayte also weighed in on pressures of being engaged in the public eye.
"People are going to say whatever they want to say," he told E! News. "We're living our lives. It really doesn't phase us."
The couple also confirmed they plan on spending Valentine's Day together.
"I feel like we both are big believers of like, I mean, Valentine's Day is really sweet and everything like that, but like for us, it's like, every other day besides that also needs to be catered toward that," said Nayte. "I mean we maybe get a little extra special."
Michelle also said she and Nayte hope to spend more time together in general. "We want to have fun together," she said. "We want to travel. Traveling is a big thing for us in the first place."
Nayte added, "We want to hit up Paris. Europe in general."
Michelle and Nayte got engaged on the season finale of the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in December.
During the romantic proposal, Nayte told Michelle, "The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto. The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. And I'm standing in front of you right now, and the feelings are the same. I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I've come to love."
The morning after the finale, the Bachelor Nation couple spoke exclusively to E! News about their upcoming nuptials. Nayte shared, "Summer wedding for sure is what we what we agreed upon and just looking in the near future."
As Michelle told E! News, "We want warm weather." She explained, "I'm from Minnesota, he grew up in Winnipeg. You know, cold, snow. It's beautiful, especially around like this time of year, but definitely for wedding vibes, we would prefer to have the sun shining and no snow on the ground."