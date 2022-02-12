Inside Super Bowl's Biggest Concerts With Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber and More

The biggest musical acts are coming to Los Angeles to perform during Super Bowl 2022 weekend. Go inside the hottest concerts as part of E!'s Backstage Pass,

By Mike Vulpo Feb 12, 2022 6:47 PMTags
MusicGwen StefaniConcertsSuper BowlJustin BieberBlake SheltonCelebritiesEntertainmentBackstage Pass
Watch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Forget about the big game! The hottest tickets in town are the Super Bowl weekend concerts. 

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals face off for the biggest football game of the year, Hollywood is hosting its fair share of star-studded parties with music's biggest stars.

On Feb. 11, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for one special concert. "It's Super Bowl weekend. This is crazy," Blake shared with the crowd inside Crypto.com Arena. "Who the hell had the idea for me to go on after Gwen Stefani? My god. The rest of the show is going to suck based on what you experienced."

photos
2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

As for Gwen, she had her own fun when performing a mix of her solo hits and No Doubt classics. "Poor Blake, he has to go after me," she joked. "But I know it's my job to get you really fired up." 

Across town, Justin Bieber performed his biggest hits in front of a star-studded group including Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at HOMECOMING WEEKEND hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE. 

"Justin really gave it his all and was dancing and truly trying to vibe with the crowd," an eyewitness told E! News. "He was really into it. He was jumping all over stage and the crowd was going wild." 

For those who didn't score an invite, you're in luck! Gain inside access to the hottest concerts below

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

3

Tom Brady Enjoys Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Justin Bieber

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, the Grammy winner entered the stage with his band to perform hits including "Ghost," "Baby" and "Peaches." Olivia Jade, NFL player Danny Amendola, Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin and Chrishell Stause were all spotted singing along during Revolve x H.Wood's Homecoming Super Bowl party. 

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Blake Shelton

"I came here for two reasons," The Voice coach declared at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. "To play country music and drink." 

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Gwen Stefani

During her performance, the No Doubt singer performed her biggest hits including "Rich Girl," "Cool," "Hollaback Girl" and other fan favorites. "I feel like all these years we've shared songs together," she told the crowd. "We're one big family." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light
Mickey Guyton

Just days before delivering the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2022, the country singer kicks off night two of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. 

Medium RARE
Lil Wayne

As part of Shaq's Fun House, former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Shaquille O'Neal invited his closest friends to perform live for more than 5,000 music and sports fans at the Shrine Auditorium. 

Medium RARE
DJ Diesel

Basketball legend by day and DJ by night! Shaquille O'Neal gets the crowd pumped during his Super Bowl party presented by FTX.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light
Halsey

In her first concert in two years, the "Bad at Love" singer performed all her hits including "Without Me" and Colors" at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light
Machine Gun Kelly

To end his set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, the artist performed "Bloody Valentine" and even invited a fan up on stage to be slimed. Travis Barker and Willow also made special appearances during the show. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
John Mayer

As part of Sirius and Pandora's Super Bowl celebration, the Grammy winner took to the stage at the Hollywood Palladium to perform old and new hits including "Gravity," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" and "New Light." 

Want more backstage access? Here's how Dancing With the Stars takes its show on the road. Plus, go inside Chris Lane's life on the road during his Fill Them Boots tour. 

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

3

Tom Brady Enjoys Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

4

Justin Theroux Unearths Smoking Hot Video of Ex Jennifer Aniston

5

Inside Super Bowl's Biggest Concerts With Blake, Gwen, Bieber and More

Latest News

Exclusive

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Inside Super Bowl's Biggest Concerts With Blake, Gwen, Bieber and More

Exclusive

Rihanna Recalls Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret From Her Friends

Travis Barker Reveals His Favorite “Non-Sexual Experience”

Vanessa Bryant Mourns Loss of Her and Kobe Bryant's Family Dog Crucio

Why Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For The Alleged Tinder Swindler

Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Return After Pregnancy Reveal