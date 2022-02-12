Exclusive

Rihanna Recalls Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret From Her Friends

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the star recalled keeping her friends in the dark about her pregnancy and revealed her initial reaction to finding out she's expecting her first child.

Rihanna worked, worked, worked, worked, worked, worked extra hard to keep her pregnancy a secret, even from those close to her.

Following weeks of speculation from fans, the 33-year-old singer and fashion designer confirmed via media photos on Jan. 31 that she and partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby. Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester at a Feb. 11 event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands (available at Sephora and fentybeauty.com), Rihanna recalled how "hard" it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Rihanna also spoke about how she felt after learning she was pregnant. Like many expectant moms in their first trimester, the star was cautious and reluctant to celebrate.

"When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'" she said. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The proud dad-to-be, 33, joined Rihanna at the bash and could barely keep his hands off as she walked her first red carpet since confirming her pregnancy.

See how Rihanna, who largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months, hid her pregnancy over the last couple of months:

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Nov. 30

RiRi kept her hands clasped together during her trip to Bridgetown, Barbados last fall. She donned an orange slip dress for a ceremony in her homeland.

@246PAPS / BACKGRID
Nov. 30

She had a layered look, thanks to this white dress and buttoned blazer, while accepting her National Hero award in Barbados.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Dec. 3

Red, white and blue through and through! RiRi fiercely posed in bright blue boots, a pair of sunglasses and a baggy puffer jacket when she and A$AP Rocky stopped by a Basquiat exhibit in New York.

Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com
Dec. 6

Over the shoulder chic? The musician carried a Gucci purse along with matching peachy trousers and an oversized jacket, slung over one shoulder. She joined the rapper for dinner at Cipriani in NYC.

Roger / BACKGRID
Jan. 11

No one can pull off sweats like Rihanna, who looked cozy when heading to Nobu in West Hollywood with A$AP Rocky at the start of the new year.

VEGAN / BACKGRID
Jan. 12

Rihanna opted for a hooded puffer vest while sharing a meal with her boyfriend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
Jan. 16

The couple enjoyed dinner before going to the recording studio, with RiRi sporting ripped jeans, a blue top and a green bomber jacket.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 19

All leather everything. The duo left a restaurant in Manhattan while trying to avoid the cameras.

RiSap / BACKGRID
Jan. 21

For a day out in NYC, the "We Found Love" vocalist piled on layers of black clothing. 

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 22

She kept it sporty with a jersey-style top, red jacket, pair of thick gloves and baseball cap as she headed to Peasant, an Italian restaurant in New York, with A$AP Rocky.

BACKGRID
Jan. 25

RiRi was seen picking up dinner in this bold ensemble, featuring pops of orange.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 25

Rihanna was covered head to toe in a blue monochrome outfit with her hair pulled back.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jan. 26

This camo queen paired an army-print pant with an orange, fuzzy-trimmed coat while visiting Flight Club in the Big Apple.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 27

Rihanna covered up with a statement-making, black-and-white shawl during this NYC outing.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 28

Just three days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world, RiRi wore this baggy black Celine jacket and Vans sneakers. The occasion? She was shopping at Tiffany & Co. 

