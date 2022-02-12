Vanessa Bryant Mourns Loss of Her and Kobe Bryant's Family Dog Crucio

Vanessa Bryant shared that the family's dog, Crucio, has passed away in a poignant Instagram tribute to the beloved black Labrador retriever.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 12, 2022 5:54 PMTags
PetsKris JennerKobe BryantKardashiansCelebritiesVanessa Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant is bidding farewell to a special furry friend.  

On Friday, Feb. 11, Bryant announced that her family's dog, Crucio, had passed away. In a poignant Instagram tribute to her and late husband Kobe Bryant's beloved black Labrador retriever, she included photos of their pet wearing different bandanas around his neck—including one that says "happy birthday."

"We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy," Bryant captioned her post. "Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you." She also added the hashtags "#GoodBoy" and "#RestEasy." 

Shortly after her post, love and support came flooding in from Bryant's friends, including Ciara, Lily Collins, Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner, who wrote, "So sorry Vanessa [heart emoji] we all love you."  

Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas also commented, "sending love to u and your family from The Gomez Familia.. [praying hands emoji] rest easy Crucio .." 

photos
Vanessa Bryant's Luxurious European Vacation

Crucio, named after a Harry Potter spell, and his momma have always had a strong bond.

Instagram

Last month, before the two-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant, she posted a video of the dog comforting her.  

"Crucio (always tries to lick my tears)," she wrote, adding in heart and dog emojis. 

In addition to Crucio, the Bryant family also owns a gray French bulldog named Bobby, who they brought into the family in June 2020.  

"Love seeing my girls smile. Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka," Vanessa explained in the puppy's Instagram introduction. "J/k he's named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes) [snowflake emoji] Plus, BB said so." 

Trending Stories

1

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

2
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

3

Tom Brady Enjoys Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

4
Exclusive

Travis Kelce Shares His Strategy for Winning Over Kayla Nicole’s Heart

5

Gigi Hadid Proves Khai Is Already a Mini Fashionista in Rare Pic

Latest News

Travis Barker Reveals His Favorite “Non-Sexual Experience”

Vanessa Bryant Mourns Loss of Her and Kobe Bryant's Family Dog Crucio

Why Cecilie Says She "Feels Sorry" For The Alleged Tinder Swindler

Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Return After Pregnancy Reveal

Breaking Down Julia Garner's Unique Accent on Inventing Anna

20 Valentine's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

The Underestimated Power of an FML (Fold My Laundry) Show