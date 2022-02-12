Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Return After Pregnancy Reveal and Is Joined by A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna STUNS In First Pics Since Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna is back on the red carpet, with a plus-one...make that two!

The pop star and fashion designer attended an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11. It marked her first red carpet appearance since she confirmed less than two weeks ago that she is pregnant with her first child.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, joined her at the bash. Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top and matching pink pants, plus Chopard jewelry.

Rihanna has largely stayed out of the spotlight in the last few months. The Fenty bash marked Rihanna's first major event since she was honored as the 11th National Hero of Barbados by President Sandra Mason in late November. Two months earlier, Rihanna walked the red carpet at the TV premiere of her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, presented by Amazon Prime Video, in New York City.