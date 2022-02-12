21 Deals Disney Fans Can't Miss During ShopDisney’s Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention, Disney fans! It's the most magical time of the year. ShopDisney is holding its big Friends & Family sale and you can take an extra 20% off sitewide, and that includes new arrivals and clearance items. All you have to do is enter the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to receive your discount.

If you're a fan of Disney's Encanto, you're in luck. Most of the Encanto merch is currently on sale like this must-have Mirabel costume for kids and this cute, soft cotton blend tee for adults featuring Casa de Los Madrigal a.k.a. Casita. In addition to this, select items from Loungefly, Dooney & Bourke, Pura Vida, BaubleBar and more are also on sale for an extra 20% off.

Of course, you'll find the best deals if you go treasure hunting in their clearance section. One gem we found are these adorable weighted plush toys, originally $40, for just $21. But we'd have to say our favorite finds are this "Herculade" travel mug which basically looks like the one Panic was sipping on in the movie, and this stunning Lumiere Cake Stand which looks like it was pulled right out of Beauty and the Beast.

The Friends & Family sale only lasts through this weekend, so be sure to head on over to shopDisney ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find, check those out below.