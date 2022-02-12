21 Deals Disney Fans Can't Miss During ShopDisney’s Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention, Disney fans! It's the most magical time of the year. ShopDisney is holding its big Friends & Family sale and you can take an extra 20% off sitewide, and that includes new arrivals and clearance items. All you have to do is enter the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to receive your discount.
If you're a fan of Disney's Encanto, you're in luck. Most of the Encanto merch is currently on sale like this must-have Mirabel costume for kids and this cute, soft cotton blend tee for adults featuring Casa de Los Madrigal a.k.a. Casita. In addition to this, select items from Loungefly, Dooney & Bourke, Pura Vida, BaubleBar and more are also on sale for an extra 20% off.
Of course, you'll find the best deals if you go treasure hunting in their clearance section. One gem we found are these adorable weighted plush toys, originally $40, for just $21. But we'd have to say our favorite finds are this "Herculade" travel mug which basically looks like the one Panic was sipping on in the movie, and this stunning Lumiere Cake Stand which looks like it was pulled right out of Beauty and the Beast.
The Friends & Family sale only lasts through this weekend, so be sure to head on over to shopDisney ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find, check those out below.
Encanto Mirabel Costume for Kids
Given how popular Encanto is, chances are Mirabel is going to be one of the hottest Halloween costumes this year. If your kids just can't get enough of the family Madrigal, this costume is a must-have.
Minnie Mouse Icon Charm Bracelet by Pura Vida
Pura Vida has some of the cutest Disney accessories, and we are all about these Minnie Mouse charm bracelets. It features a brass Minnie icon with rhodium plating and a pink and white enamel polka dot bow. It's typically $20, but it's on sale today for $16.
Mickey Mouse Icon Candy Coated Charm Bracelet by Pura Vida
Pure Vida's charm bracelets look perfectly good on their own, but they're even better when they're stacked together. If you love the bracelet above, we highly recommend getting this candy coated Mickey charm bracelet as well.
Up-inspired Ellie and Carl's Money Jar
Adventure is out there! If you want an old school way to save for your big Disney trip, get your hands on this money jar inspired by Pixar's Up. It even features photos of Ellie and Carl, a map of South America, and a torn picture of Paradise Falls on the other side. Adorable!
Up Cookie Jar
While you're waiting for your next big adventure, why not treat yourself to this adorable cookie jar inspired by the movie Up. It's colorful, fun and the balloons can be used as a handle for easy use. It's a must-have for any Disney fan's kitchen.
Beauty and the Beast Loungefly Mini Backpack
It's a tale as old as time. This Loungefly bag features beautiful stylized art of the iconic ballroom dance from Beauty and the Beast. It was created in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, and it's one to have if you're a Loungefly collector or a Beauty and the Beast fan. Right now it's on sale for $56. ShopDisney doesn't always put Loungefly bags on sale, so this is a deal you don't want to miss.
Beauty and the Beast Lumiere Cake Stand
You'll be saying, "Be our guest" a lot more often once you get this deluxe Lumiere cake stand in your home. According to reviews, it's sturdy and just as stunning in person. It's the kind of piece that'll make everyone at your party super jealous.
Beauty and the Beast Mrs. Potts Teapot
If you love the cake stand above, you're going to adore this Mrs. Potts teapot. It's a functional teapot that features "movie authentic" sculpting and painting, a food-safe glaze and golden accents. Reviewers are completely obsessed with it, and we are too!
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
Come one, come all! Now's your chance to score this gorgeous Dooney & Bourke tote bag at a discounted price. It features all your favorite characters from The Hunchback of Notre Dame in a nice stained glass pattern, and it's on sale for nearly $100 off. We'd recommend snapping this up while you still can.
Walt Disney World Travel Tumbler with Straw
Whether you're planning for a WDW trip or you could just use a chic new water bottle to carry around everywhere, this stainless steel travel tumbler is must. It features a cool marble pattern and a silicone Cinderella Castle topper to keep the straw in place. We also love it because it looks so similar to the TikTok-fave tumblers from Simple Modern with a Disney twist.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Measuring Cup Set
Bring a little bit of Disney magic to your kitchen with this super cute set of four ceramic measuring cups featuring Mickey and his best pals. It's part of the Disney Parks Mousewares Collection, so if you like this, there are other kitchen items that are on sale for 20% off as well. Be sure to check those out.
Mickey Mouse Cupcake Apron for Adults
How sweet is this apron? It features an allover pattern of decorated cupcakes in the shape of Mickey. There's even a matching one for kids!
Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein
These ears were designed by Ahsoka's voice actor and founder of Her Universe, Ashley Eckstein. We know we'll be seeing a lot more of Ahsoka in the future, so you may regret not getting these while you had the chance.
Star Wars Boba Fett Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon
Love Your Melon has some of the softest and coziest beanies and they do a lot of collabs. Right now you can score this Boba Fett beanie for just $33.
Marvel Backpack
Want to be a superhero yourself? This Marvel backpack will keep all your essentials in one place while you're training with your favorite Avengers at Avengers Campus.
Cakeworthy The Little Mermaid Flannel Shirt for Adults
Cakeworthy's flannels are so soft, comfortable and versatile. If you're a fan of The Little Mermaid, the screen art on the back is pure perfection and there are also subtle embellishments in the front that make this even better. It's a great piece to have, especially if you want to be stylish and cool at the Disney Parks. The Fairy Godmother flannel is just as cute!
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Pavé Necklace
If you love BaubleBar as much as we do, you have to check out this Mickey Mouse necklace. It was created especially for Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, and features a pavé glass Mickey face pendant and a 23-inch chain. It's typically $60, but you can get it on sale today for just $48.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fleece Pullover
This ultra-adorable pullover features the sweetest sweethearts around. According to one reviewer, it's "high quality cuteness," and has a slightly oversized and cropped fit. For a Disney sweatshirt at that price, we say it's well worth it.
Encanto Pullover for Adults
From a distance, this looks like a regular pullover. But look closer and you'll see that it has a nice dyed look to it. The blue is lovely and it's a great way to show love to your new favorite Disney movie.
Mickey Mouse Weighted Plush - 14-inches
This weighted Minnie Mouse plush was created to "offer cozy comfort." It features a removable 2.5-pound weighted pouch and is 14 inches long, so it's perfectly sized for snuggling. It's originally $40, but you can get it today for just $21. There are other characters available as well including Stitch, Eeyore, Mickey and Pluto.
