We're Crying Over Nina Dobrev's Tribute to "Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time" Shaun White's Final Olympics

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Pass the tissues. it's the end of an era.

Nina Dobrev got emotional in her latest Instagram post celebrating her boyfriend Shaun White, who is done competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and officially retired from the sport.

The post shares candids of Shaun at the Olympics, carrying his board by his side on the slopes. In the final photo, we see the couple together in the snow, Nina in yellow resting her head on his helmet while he sits in front of her geared up for competition.

The Love Hard actress captioned the post, "I'm in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY."

Nina, 33, continued, "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."